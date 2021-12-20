In an interview, Tom Holland said that he would love to see a future of Spider-man more diverse. Spider-Gwen, Spider-Woman and Miles Morales are some of his options, in this note we will tell you more!

Spider-Man: No Way Home It is already in theaters and we do not give more than the emotion. If you have not seen it yet, rest assured that we are not going to talk about the film, but about its protagonist. It is not the first time we hear (or read) that Tom Holland, actor who gives life to Peter parker, talk about ceasing to be Spider-man. This time he said he does not want to be responsible for “rkeep the next young man who deserves it”. After three films of the Spiderman having him as the protagonist, will the farewell come?

It seems that Tom holland is ready to put down the mantle (or suit rather) of Spider-man and make room for other wall-crawlers to join the MCU. In an interview with People, the actor remarked that he loved every minute of playing Peter parker: “I am very grateful to Marvel Y Sony for giving us the opportunity and allowing our characters to progress. It has been incredible ”. He also added: “I don’t want to say goodbye to Spider-manBut I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-man“.

The renowned actor said on other occasions that he did not know what the future would be like in Spider-man, that he did not know if he will continue to be in the movies or, this time, that it was time for someone else to take his place. However, not only the production company Amy pascal had announced that Holland I had a future in Sony and Marvel, but the president of Sony Pictures, Tom rothman, confirmed that there will be at least one more appearance of Tom holland at MCU.

“I know you are eager to find out what the next chapter of Spider-man If that happens to me, then it is very exciting. But, you know, if it’s time for me to go, I’ll do it with prideCommented the actor.

When it comes to talking about other characters the actor would like to appear in upcoming movies, Holland clarified: “I would love to see a future of Spider-man make it more diverse, maybe you have one Spider-gwen or one Spider-woman. We have had three Spider-man followed; we have all been the same. It would be nice to see something different“.

Yes OK Spider-Gwen, Spider-Woman and Miles Morales will be in the movie of Sony, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, we would not mind at all if these characters are introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Yes indeed, Hailee steinfeld I could not continue giving voice to Gwen stacy because we already know her in the MCU What Kate bishop in Hawkeye. Maybe this is pure talk because Tom holland he simply commented on the characters that he would like to see appear. There is nothing confirmed.

Also even, the actor named more heroes that appear in the stories of Spider-Man: “I would like to see Thousands, I would like to see Silk. I think you could make a movie of Jackpot really cool“.

For now there is not much more information on the subject, but what we do have is a Tom holland What Peter parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home. This long-awaited movie is already in theaters and if you haven’t seen it yet, don’t wait any longer. To enjoy it, it has many positive reviews and the fans leave more excited than they entered.

Share it with whoever you want