Actor Tom Holland has revealed what his relationship is like with other actors who have played Spider-Man such as Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

Attention SPOILERS. The movie Spider-Man: No Way Home It is succeeding around the world and will be the first to spend the $ 1 billion raised during the pandemic. In addition, it has one of some of the most shocking moments of all the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, especially when the three versions of Peter parker interpreted by Tom holland, Andrew Garfield Y Tobey Maguire.

In a recent interview Tom holland expressed his enthusiasm to be able to work with Andrew Garfield Y Tobey Maguire and how they became friends

“It will also be good to start talking about the movie now that everyone has seen it! There are so many stories that I have not told because everything has been a secret. Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, and I had one of the most incredible experiences working together. We are the only three people who have played this character on the big screen, and that creates this brotherhood, this friendship. That goes beyond the simple fact of knowing each other.

Tom Holland continued: “We have a shared experience that only the three of us have, and because of that connection, the relationship that we had on set, I’m sure it appears on the screen, it was like we were long lost brothers. And I want to talk about it. Honestly, it was the highlight of my career. Put me on stage in front of a thousand people. I have so much to tell that I have not been allowed. I would love to continue talking about this movie.

Can he win the Oscar?

It seems that Marvel Studios and SONY they will push for the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home may be eligible for some of the best Oscars and who knows if Tom holland may be nominated for Best Actor. Without a doubt, the public vote would be easily won.

The movie Spider-Man: No Way Home can currently be seen in theaters and the rest of the installments of Marvel studios where has participated Tom holland they are in the Disney Plus streaming platform.