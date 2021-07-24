Actor Tom Hiddleston will always be remembered for dramatically portraying Loki in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

You can already enjoy it in Disney Plus the series of Loki, where Tom Hiddleston reinterpret to the asgardian god of deception of Marvel studios. Now he has wanted to explain what it feels like to bring this beloved character to life and how much he got involved with the show.

“It was a privilege because I love acting.” Tom Hiddleston says. “But helping produce it meant actually being in the room helping to create the story, create the tone, think about the scripts, think about where the character was going, where they were going. Also invent a new character, bring new characters. Since it’s something that I loved doing while we were shooting, you often don’t have time to do it. There is always time for an invention, but often, it’s about working together with all departments to bring it to life. But to help produce it, I was invited into conversations long, long before, where everyone can sit around a table and have long conversations dreaming and imagining and wondering and wondering what if Loki did this? What if Loki did? That? Or what if the TVA was this? So yeah… I felt very, very lucky to be a part of it. “

Now he wants to repeat with the second season.

“I am so grateful that I was able to do Season 1, I still can’t process that we can try again. I am very excited about the possibilities. Tom Hiddleston said. “We are already in discussions. Deep, deep, deep discussions. I can’t wait to get started. “

“I want to thank the audience because without the audience, we couldn’t do a season 2. I hope season 1 is full of surprises for the fans. And I think season 2 will be full of many more. ” Tom Hiddleston concluded.

The series of Loki of Marvel Studios can currently be seen in its entirety on the platform of streaming Disney Plus.