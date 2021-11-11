Tom Hanks says that he claims that ‘The Cloud Atlas’ was made about a hope and a dream and with all the love.

The Wachowskis and Tom Tykwer movie was a box office flop and one of the premieres that most divided opinion in 2012, but it is no less true that during the last decade it has been gaining a cult in which many highlight it as the misunderstood masterpiece of the Wachowski sisters.

The bestial sci-fi epic based on the David Mitchell novel featured Tom Hanks and Halle Berry in multiple roles as the characters reincarnate over generations. Few moviegoers would regard it as one of the best Tom Hanks movies considering that the Oscar winner has under his belt ‘You will not kill the neighbor’, ‘Saving Private Ryan’ or even the saga of ‘Toy Story’, but Hanks considers it one of his most important achievements.

In a recent interview on The Ringer podcast, Hanks was asked to choose his three films. The actor agreed, selecting the films based on personal experience he had while making them. And that’s where ‘The Cloud Atlas’ comes in. According to Hanks, the movie is one of the most magical experiences I have ever had in his acting career. The film was shot in Germany and featured a massive cast that included Jim Broadbent, Hugo Weaving, Jim Sturgess, Doona Bae, Ben Whishaw, James D’Arcy, Zhou Xun, Keith David, David Gyasi, Susan Sarandon, or Hugh Grant.





“We shot it with hope and like a dream, there was just a circle of love around it,” Hanks said. “That was the first time I filmed a lot in Germany and I was surrounded by history. But the work itself, we were part of this great massive set of fantastic people who were just trying to do the best and hardest work on a deep project. .. the whole movie it was something so profound that doing it was magical“.