Despite the advancement of the genre and the exposure of social issues in its lyrics, which involve the use of drugs, explicit sexuality and violence, these are the arguments that the detractors of this music use, however Tokischa has its own reading .

“I’ve been through many things in my life, but other people have also, and what happens with this music is that people listen to it and identify with the situations they are experiencing, perhaps at the end of the day they don’t feel so lonely. Because those of us who live these things in the neighborhood (drugs, abuse, violence), we come out of that and we are in something else, living a very different life, that is what makes art connect and inspire ”, explained the rapper.

Art connects and inspires

Among the singularities of Toksicha’s profile is that he has never denied having an OnlyFans account in which he shares erotic content.

“I have always been very erotic, very sensual, it is not that I have a need to express myself like that, it is something like I am and I like to do it in this visual way, So the art that I do visually captures who I am and is my essence, I feel comfortable with who I am”, He pointed.

The young woman has made collaborations with high-end reggeaton figures such as J Balvin and the Spanish Rosalía with whom her name has been recognized in this guild with high acceptance, however, she would like to have a special collaboration with an artist outside of this circuit urban.

“As a child I loved Gloria TreviI think it was my first contact with the rock style, her voice with that depth, I think it is an incredible woman ”, said Tokischa excitedly.

The singer is advancing in a complex music industry but leaving her mark with her style, experiences and messages that it is possible to learn and get out of the problems that afflict Latin American youth.