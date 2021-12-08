Token EFloki reaches more than a thousand percent growth in its price in the last hours according to data from Coinmarketcap

ANDhe ElonFlokiInu (EFloki) token deployed on the Binance Smart Chain network, managed to erase three zeros from its price in recent hours, in a bullish rally that has led it to increase its price gains above the 1,000% according to data provided by Coinmarketcap.

According to the market price indicator Coinmarketcap, EFloki is the most winning token of the day, increasing its diluted market capitalization to just over $ 5 billion.

The token belongs to a platform that claims to be empowered by the meme coin-loving Italian community. Although they state that they have a website and a white paper available, at the time of writing this post it has been impossible to access these resources.

Rewardiqa (REW): The Big Loser

On the opposite side of the ranking, we find the REW token of the Rewardiqa platform, a global rewards application that pays people for performing small tasks.

The price has contracted a -98.36% to drop to $ 0.01723 per token.

With a strong community and a broad set of partners, Rewardiqa fell in the rankings 24 hours after leading the winning day on Coinmarketcap.

The opinions expressed in this post are the sole responsibility of the Author and they have nothing to do with Cointelegraph’s editorial line. Every investment carries risk and you should do your proper research before investing. This post cannot be taken as financial advice.

Keep reading: