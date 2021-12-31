TOGG is a new electric car brand of Turkish nationality. The manufacturer, which is working on a new generation of models, will present itself at CES 2022 in Las Vegas with a new concept car, and of which it has already given the first advance.

TOGG is ready to present its novelties at the great electronics fair in Las Vegas, which will open its doors in the first week of 2022. The turkish electric car brand It already has a conceptual prototype that it will unveil at this high-tech macro-event, and for which it has already released a couple of previews of an unprecedented concept car.

Two years ago TOGG previewed the first two new models it has planned for its launch to the domestic market in 2022. At first, a saloon and a compact SUV that will distill a modern and avant-garde design in which Pininfarina, the prestigious Italian stylist, has left his signature. And it will be the sedan that makes its debut in the new edition of CES, the first of a range of five electric models that will be arriving successively.

Detail of the TOGG technology platform for its electric cars

TOGG electricians will boast advanced technology

For now, the advances are more than interesting, because a smartphone serves to show an advanced platform where connectivity at the highest level is the standard of these new zero-emission models. A powerful heart of software that will govern all on-board systems, from propulsion to comfort equipment, chassis control, driving dynamics and information, entertainment and connectivity.

What is also reflected in the advancement of the interior, loaded with high-resolution displays, from the instrument cluster to the edge of the dashboard in the passenger area. A large extended screen in one piece, with a few additional small monitors for the exterior rear view cameras and one more occupying the space of the center console. The interior even shows a new concept of the transmission tunnel, separated from the dashboard and in a higher position that reveals a floating touch panel that simulates a grill.

A true arsenal that will be completed with an electric propulsion train to match. The Turkish house, which has every intention of entering Europe, will bet on great benefits and rear-wheel drive configurations with 200 and 400 hp. The two versions will be associated with a powerful battery with a maximum range of up to 480 kilometers, rechargeable to 80% in just under 30 minutes. In just a few days, TOGG will reveal all the details of its new strategy.