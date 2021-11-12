TOEM Review: Say Whiskey !!! | Bitwares

Taken from the foundations of Pokemon Snap, TOEM is a new indie game developed by Something We Made from Sweden but with an air that could represent any photographic adventure in the world.

TOEM It is available for Nintendo Switch, PC and PS5.

A frame from the adventure

TOEM puts us in the shoes of a young man who leaves his small town with his old camera to explore and get to know the world. Obviously, the camera will not only be for our fun, our character will have the mission of helping each of the people he meets on his way.

Without dialogue and only with onomatomeyas, TOEM tells us a minimalist story but not so simple for that. Each of the encounters opens small stories within the general story. With a lot of humor and sympathy.

Our camera: between curiosity and support

Each of the areas that we are going to visit has many characters to meet. Our camera is one that allows us to solve your problems. As soon as we arrive at a town they tell us that to continue exploring other areas we need traveler stamps. To get them we have to meet the earrings of each character. Obviously many have to do with touring the area and taking photos of animals, objects; etc. When we get enough stamps we can advance to the next level.

But not only in missions does the game stay, as a good photographer we have a large number of albums to fill with our photographs. Also many collectibles to dress our protagonist and achieve the best selfies you are going to take.

The real photo mode

Several games today have the famous Photo Mode, where we can capture unique moments of a video game to share with the community. On TOEM every moment is a Photo Mode, not only because its mechanics work thanks to the camera, but also because it is visually a delight.

Made in shades of gray or black and white (we know that photos with this tonality always come out better) and in settings and characters from a diorama or a live model. The result is simple and rewarding.

The music tries to be as less invasive as possible, we can find and add the soundtracks to our walkman and activate or deactivate it to our liking.

Share it with your friends