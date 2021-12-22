There is less than a year left until we reach the planned launch date of Starfield And the expectation is maximum among Bethesda fans, since it is the first new franchise of the North American company in more than two decades and that will be framed in a theme very different from that of the two great sagas of the company: The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. Now has been Todd Howard who has ensured that the development of Starfield has made great progress this year. He has done so in a Christmas greeting video in which he has taken the opportunity to offer some clues about what Bethesda has in store for the promising 2022.

“The team has done big progress with Starfield this year. We can’t wait to show you next year, ”the Bethesda Game Studios executive producer briefly commented on the verge of entering a watershed year for one of the most prominent companies in the video game industry, now part of Xbox Game Studios. Howard wanted to reassure the fans in this way, because despite the progress Starfield has not been seen much in recent months, since he reappeared with a trailer in the E3 2021.

Starfield will arrive dubbed into Spanish and all these languages

Remember that Starfield has its premiere scheduled for the November 11, 2022, the same date that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was released, but just eleven years later. An emblematic date for a study that intends to continue expanding its legend with this space science fiction and role-playing game that will reach Xbox Series X | S and PC, and will do so from day one on Xbox Game Pass at no additional cost to subscribers of the service.