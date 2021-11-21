It is important to remember that to the extent that the epidemic of COVID-19. Any country can have it and at all times you have to have a clear mind that there can be not only fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh waves.

Today we are presented with small signs of a fourth wave in Mexico

From the new headquarters of the federal Ministry of Health in Acapulco, Guerrero, the Minister of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela, reported that there are already small signs of a fourth wave of the new coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, in Mexico.

“Today we are presented with small signs of a fourth wave (of COVID-19).”

Although he did not give further details, a few days ago the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, did not rule out that a new wave of COVID-19 infections could be present in our country for the winter season, given that the coronavirus pandemic is still active in the world.

“You have to have a clear mind that there can be not only fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh waves. The United States, for example, is already in the seventh, and at the moment, fortunately, it is declining, but nothing takes away that it could be activated. Theoretically, it could be that the cold season increases the probability of a rebound of any of the respiratory viruses, not just COVID-19, not just influenza. ” Hugo López-Gatell declared at that time

HORIZON COVID-19

According to the most recent report from the Ministry of Prevention and Health Promotion, in Mexico there are 3 million 858 thousand 831 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in our country.

292,145 deaths

20 thousand 756 active cases

Official figures highlight that, in the last 24 hours, 3 thousand 837 new infections and 216 more deaths have been registered.

Jorge Alcocer on the verge of resignation?

On the other hand, in the “International Congress on Mental Health and Addiction Prevention in Peacebuilding”, Alcocer Varela ruled out that he had submitted a resignation from his post as Secretary of Health.

“It would be up to three years from now”

“From here, then at least, in principle I am, perhaps, the least stable here; Well, it would be up to three years from now, but if the president says tomorrow, well, I’m going to go ahead ”.

