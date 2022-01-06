On this occasion and like every week, from SomosXbox we reveal the new free games from the Epic Games Store that we will be able to download until Thursday of next week. Although, this time only a new free game will arrive at the Epic Games Store, which users of that platform will be able to purchase and add to their library in the next few hours.

Waiting for a last minute surprise, from 5:00 p.m. (Spanish time), Epic Games will leave us download for free Gods Will Fall Until next January 13, 2022, at which time we will be able to download the new free games from the Epic Games Store that will most likely be revealed this afternoon. Before showing you a brief description of this interesting game and its download link, we remind you that you still have the last hours to download the Tomb Raider trilogy for free for PC.

List of FREE games on Epic Game Store

Today comes a new free game to the Epic Games Store: Gods Will Fall

The devious rule of the gods over humanity has lasted for millennia. Driven by cruelty and suffering, they demand that every man, woman, and child pledge to serve and worship them blindly through an oath of allegiance. Those who do not submit to the will of the gods will suffer a slow and merciless death.

In Gods Will Fall you will experience the ordeals of a group of intrepid warriors in their desperate cause to end the cruel rule of the gods over mankind. After having suffered the brutality of the reign of the gods for so long, every man and woman who can wield a sword must join your clan of 8 Celtic survivors and rise up to face the legions of terrible beasts and minions that inhabit each one of the infernal kingdoms of the gods. With every decision you make, a personal story is born. Rise to victory and see how legends are born. Fail and watch lives turn to dust.