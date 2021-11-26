When it comes to accessories, there is nothing better than betting on classic references to be able to wear these accessories with all our looks, and if we are talking about sunglasses, then the tortoiseshell detail comes out as one of our favorites thanks to its balance of elegance and sobriety that add a touch of enigma to our gaze.

For our fortune, and as part of the great discounts that Amazon offers us for Black Friday, we found some Vans tortoise-frame designer sunglasses, which reveal a classic design inspired by the iconic silhouette wayfarer, but bringing out the brown tones of his sideburns to become an accessory that combines with everything.





Light, resistant, and with dark lenses that protect our eyes from UV filters, you will find these glasses reduced from 11.95 to only 7.45 euros, saving you 38% of the price with Amazon’s Black Friday deals.

Vans Men’s Spicoli 4 Shades Sunglasses, Brown (Cheetah Tortoise), 50

Images | Vans | Amazon

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.