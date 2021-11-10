In a world in which more and more passwords are required, TKCoin launched SeedPass, a tool that allows you to create friendly passwords, and that can be used both in the crypto ecosystem and in other areas.

The CEO of TKCoin.org, Santiago Cassina, in dialogue with Cointelegraph en Español, He explained that it is an application with a single and simple purpose: “To make creating new passwords stop being complicated and frustrating.”

“This application never asks for personal data, it does not connect to the internet, it does not transfer data and it does not store your passwords,” he later clarified.

And how it works? Using mnemonic rules based on personal preferences and tastes. The application is now available for iOS and Android.

Cassina commented: “For years I have watched people jot down passwords on spreadsheets, documents, even in notepad applications on mobile devices.”

“On the other hand, we all know how frustrating it can be to create a new password since over time the requirements have increased: add a symbol, numbers, capital letters or increase the length. I believe that with this application several problems are solved and the generation of passwords will be facilitated by simply resorting to a seed word as origin and our own mnemonic rules ”, added Cassina.

“This application will never request access to any device feature and works completely offline. In addition, it will not show us the password on the screen unless we explicitly request it, protecting us from potential captures by surveillance cameras, of which sometimes we are not aware, ”he concluded, emphasizing the safety of users.

It should be noted that, although the SeedPass application could be used for crypto wallet private keys, its use is not limited to that context only.

