Taiwanese Micro-Star International, or MSI, (of which we are used to seeing fairly high-end hardware) continues to innovate in the world of PC hardware, and its new motherboard is a perfect example of that. Although it has not been officially announced yet, la Z690 Godlike is nominated as range leader and it comes loaded with innovation and functionality, something that has not gone unnoticed by CES.

Images of the license plate are already floating around the internet, and even we have access to see what the PCB of this one is like, thanks to the information provided by the Wccftech portal. As users, let it be said, what matters most to us is the benefits of this product, and the truth is that there is something to give and take in all possible areas.

Starting with the basics, its format is E-ATX, or extended ATX, so we will need a fairly large tower if we want to house this component. If we talk about connectivity, it will have a port 10Gb Ethernet, although that does not surprise anyone. As for its expansion options and PCIe slots, we will see on the Z690 Godlike six M.2 slots, in addition to having PCIe Gen 5.0 x16, PCIe Gen 5.0 x8, and PCIe Gen 4.0 x8. The SATA III ports will also appear, having another six of them at our fingertips.





If we talk about RAM, DDR5 begins its long way to establish itself as the standard, and here we will find four slots that will allow us to use up to 128GB and reach a 6666Mhz maximum frequency. That said, it is quite unlikely that these slots will work in quad channel, so the most normal thing is to say that they will be dual channel.

But the most striking thing, by far, is something less technical. The plate will feature a three and a half inch touch screen, which, in the promotional material, has been seen giving data on the frequency of the CPU, although it is expected that this is not its only function. This, combined with the typical screens of less modest AIOs, could offer us all the information we need about our PC at a single glance.

The final touch is given by your VRMs, counting with 22 phases and being, thus, an ideal option to do quite powerful overclocking. Evidently, tests have not yet been done on this, but a glance at the plate gives indications that there will be a cooling to match. This makes this board a very good combo (as long as we can afford it) to use with an i9 12900k.

As for the price, nothing has been confirmed yetbut unsurprisingly, it won’t be mucus. It is speculated that it will exceed $ 1,000, more than a month’s rent for many. On the other hand, nothing is known about dates yet, but it is not unreasonable to think that MSI will share more data during the CES 2022 to be held in January.