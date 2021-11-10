Tim Cook claims to own cryptocurrencies and says Apple is keeping a close eye on them.

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, has given an interview to Andrew Ross Sorkin of The New York Times in which he has analyzed current technology and Apple, and one of the topics has been that of cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin does not stop grabbing headlines, and itself Tim Cook has assured that he has personally invested in cryptocurrencies.

“It is reasonable to own cryptocurrencies as part of a diversified portfolio. By the way, I am not giving investment advice to anyone.”

However, something more interesting was when Tim was asked about Apple’s position on cryptocurrencies. Cook explains that Apple is very attentive to this new technological phenomenon, although they do not expect to make movements in the short term.

For example, he assured that, unlike Tesla, Apple does not plan to invest in cryptocurrencies as a companyas he believes that shareholders do not buy AAPL shares to expose themselves to cryptocurrencies.

“Sorkin: What do you think about cryptocurrencies right now and potentially accepting them on Apple Pay or otherwise?“

“Cook: It is something we are seeing, it is not something we have immediate plans to do. I wouldn’t go and invest our cash in crypto, not because I didn’t invest my own money in crypto, but because I don’t think people buy Apple stocks to get exposure to crypto. So if you want to do that, you can do it, invest directly in cryptocurrencies through other means. And then it wouldn’t. We are not planning to use cryptocurrencies in our products in the immediate future. But there are other things that we are definitely seeing“.

Best cryptocurrency and Bitcoin apps for iPhone and iPad

Despite having no “immediate” plans to get involved in any way in the world of cryptocurrencies, Tim makes it clear that it is something that Apple is “considering”. Clearly that rumor about a large Apple investment in Bitcoin was not true. Cryptocurrencies may or may not be a part of the future, but it doesn’t hurt that Apple has an interest in this new technology.

Related topics: Manzana

Join our Telegram channel @iPadizate Join

Follow us on Facebook ipadizate.blog Follow, continue

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe