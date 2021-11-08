A tiktoker has shared a video showing what it’s like to take classes through Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse.

A tiktoker is going viral thanks to a video in which he has been recorded taking classes in the metaverse, Mark Zuckerberg’s great project.

Of course, we already knew a little about this, after Facebook presented Workrooms, its virtual reality platform that, in some way, would be the future of meetings in times where virtual space has become a great first-hand need .

However, there are still several doubts about how the metaverse works or will work, but now we can get an idea of ​​this thanks to a user on TikTok called @diemzey_, which, among its contents, shares some videos about what his classes are like through Mark Zuckerberg’s great project.

Basically, one of his videos shows what a virtual meeting is like through the metaverse, in which he shows us his own avatar while he meets one of his colleagues.

So far, the video has received more than two million views and more than 250 thousand likes, being the most popular material on his list of shared videos.

@diemzey_ It has more than 25 thousand followers and almost 450 thousand likes in all its videos, among which it shows how Oculus virtual reality headsets work, with which it shows how to interact in some applications.

TikTok, since the arrival of the pandemic, has become the great social network of the new generations, which is why, now, we see more frequently how the Chinese platform is becoming more important for brands and their commercial strategies.

As a result of the emergence of Covid-19, let us remember that social networks became that great space for interaction between users, where TikTok has established itself as the great viral content platform that, at the moment, is being well used by the brands in order to reach a large number of users and / or potential consumers.

For sure, several details about Zuckerberg’s ambitious project are still unknown, but what has become clear is that it will undoubtedly change, once again, the system of interaction between users.

Let us remember that, apart from that, the image of the CEO of Meta has been under scrutiny in recent weeks, after he released information about the damage that Instagram, owned by Meta, causes to teenage users, statements that were made more transcendent thanks to one of his former employees, Frances Haugen, and which were leaked in The Wall Street Journal.

