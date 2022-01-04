Through TikTok, a small “error” was discovered in Don’t Look Up, the new Netflix movie, which went viral and which, now, as has been revealed, was apparently made on purpose.

We already know, but it never hurts to remember: TikTok is the favorite social network of the new generations and it has been the period of the pandemic that is responsible for its popularity throughout the world.

In addition, for content creators it is also a great space to test their maximum creativity in order to conquer the audiences that, day by day, are connected through the network.

In this way, we can see practically all kinds of videos and content that sometimes go viral and reach people that no one imagines.

This is the case of the tiktoker Ben Köhler, who within the platform identifies with the user @sightpicture, which found a small error in Don’t Look Up, the new Netflix tape, which, apparently, no one had noticed.

His discovery lies in the fact of noticing, during a section of the film, part of the production team of Don’t Look Up appears. Once he released it, the reactions were immediate, including that of the director of the film. tape, Adam McKay.

And, in reality, when the video was uploaded to Ben Köhler’s profile, there were many questions as to whether, in fact, it had been an oversight or, failing that, it was a “mistake” made on purpose.

Through Twitter, Adam McKay applauded the “good eye” of the tiktoker, because, as he himself mentions it, yes, the “mistake” was made on purpose. As McKay put it:

“What a good eye! We purposely missed the crew to commemorate the strange experience of filming“

Good eye! We left that blip of the crew in on purpose to commemorate the strange filming experience. #DontLookUp https://t.co/7W4EpkHm3V – Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) December 29, 2021

Today, we are subject to the conversations that occur on social media. These, in some way, set the tone for what we do not find out through the news, whether on television or on specialized websites.

Beyond being just spaces to find and connect with old and new friends, the truth is that now they are very useful work tools and a good mirror of what is happening around the world.

In that sense, TikTok, since last year, is the favorite social network of young people and, in turn, of brands and content creators, a fact that stands out for obtaining more than one billion users at the level. global.

Since 2016, the year in which the ByteDance platform was founded, more than two billion users have downloaded the application on their mobile devices and its largest community is young: 32 percent between 20 and 24 years old, while 20 percent of its users are people under 19 years of age.

This, without a doubt, speaks of the great reach that the social network has in the so-called Generation Z, which is the most besieged by brands.

Now read: