A tiktoker has chosen to “undertake” by taking advantage of a Prudence Flavored Condom Promotion at $ 6 pesos in a Soriana.

The industry of methods contraceptives It is well received by a large part of the population, since with the passage of time more and more people make the decision not to have children. According to a study by Statista, more than half of adults simply do not want to have children, while 19 percent of these do not want for medical reasons, 17 percent for financial reasons, 15 percent because they do not have children. couple, 10 percent for age, 9 percent for the state of the world, etc.

However, these data represent a good business opportunity for those companies that decide to enter the contraceptive methods sector (of different categories). Among them, we can find some more efficient methods than others, such as male sterilization, the IUD, pills, patches, injectables, among others; However, these can represent some damage to health (or the economy of people), so that a considerable part of the population chooses to use an efficient and relatively cheaper product, the condoms.

Numerous condom brands There are on the market such as Troyan, Sico, Prudence, Playboy, etc., offering striking alternatives for consumers to choose their brands over others, as well as colors, flavors, textures, etc., which depending on their function they can represent higher prices than usual, an opportunity that a Tiktoker has taken advantage of.

A tiktoker has made her new venture public, since she found a business opportunity thanks to Soriana, who put up for sale some Prudence brand flavored condoms in its stores, so the buyer acquired numerous boxes of the product to be able to resell them.

In the videos, the tiktoker comments that it acquired the Prudence brand flavored condoms at a cost of $ 6 pesos in a Soriana store, which are usually around the price of 70 pesos, so if these were sold at their commercial price, you could earn more than 100 percent of your investment, so this purchase has been beneficial for you to take advantage of this business opportunity.

Taking into account a wide range of products to offer, as well as a constant change in prices, companies can represent some deficiencies in the products tagged, having to respect these specifications of their sales to avoid having legal problems. In the same way, this event could have been a “novel promotion” by the brand, but it is most likely not the case since these types of situations tend to occur somewhat frequently, even presenting this type of “promotions” on digital platforms, both for good as for bad.

A few weeks ago, the Rappi delivery platform with its sales service in pantry products, would have made a mistake regarding the price of its product, since on its platform it registered having had a yogurt in Walmart stores that would reach the cost of 10 thousand pesos; The brand quickly acted and told the user that it was a bug in the application, however, it shows that retail companies must be particularly careful when setting the prices of the products they sell, since it could affect to users (positively and negatively).

