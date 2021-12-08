This Mexican tiktoker is touching the hearts of thousands of people on the web with a social action in favor of street vendors.

With the imminent economic recession left by the Covid-19 pandemic in the world, hundreds of street vendors were left unprotected in the United States; mostly undocumented immigrants who did not qualify for government assistance programs such as stimulus checks and unemployment benefits.

With the hashtag #GiveBack, Gen Z in New York took matters into their own hands and generated a supportive trend. Such is the case of the Mexican Jesus Morales, 26 years old.

A social trend: a tiktoker for street vendors

“How am I supposed to inspire others if I’m not willing to help?” Morales asked himself one day, before making his first donation with money from his own pocket.

The influencer went out with camera in hand to look for Latino merchants; He talked to them in Spanish, asked about the price of their products, and handed them a large cash tip.

In their videos you can see how some salespeople are shocked and incredulous, but it takes them a second to recognize the support and, finally, they take the money.

Later, with challenges of Venmo and CashApp (American mobile payment services), the young man asked his followers to donate 25 cents and, by raising a considerable amount, he gives the total to street vendors or essential workers.

It only took Morales a day to raise $ 100 (2,110 Mexican pesos).

Small stocks, big brands

“There have been times when I feel like I’m in the right place at the right time. That conversation gave me chills, ”Morales said of a time when he gave $ 1,000 to a street vendor who desperately needed to send 21,000 pesos to his family in Mexico.

Now his TikTok has reached 1.5 million followers, so his page has attracted sponsors who match or add to the contributions of the community.

It was in October of this year that the tiktoker launched a challenge with a merchant named Aristeo who raised $ 8,904.15; while a sponsor donated an additional $ 1,000 and Morales donated his own money to complete the $ 10,000.

“It’s funny because my first job was at McDonald’s,” explained the influencer, partnering with McDonald’s to promote the $ 100,000 HACER scholarships for Latino youth.

Mexican heritage

Jesús Morales’ family emigrated from San Luis Potosí to Aurora, Illinois, before he was born; However, his parents all his life have shared traditions and promoted his love for Mexico, in fact they went through so much precariousness that he tells how they came to sleep on a piece of cardboard on a basement floor when they were only a few months in the United States.

“Just imagining my family making those sacrifices to be here, drives me to continue doing what I do for the Latino community”. “Any of these providers could potentially be in the same situation, and they are just looking for a shred of hope. Sometimes I have to pinch myself, because I never thought it would have such a big impact, ”says the young man.

Morales was inspired by a trend that started with influencers like @lexylately and @ get.it.like, who donated tips to service workers whose livelihood was lost with the Covid-19 business closures.

Now read:

This wins a 7-Eleven employee; tiktoker reveals store job secrets

MAC Cosmetics recycling program explained step by step by tiktoker

Tiktoker finds business opportunity with Soriana and Prudence