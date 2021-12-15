In recent months, a problem that has directly affected consumers’ pockets and that has revealed a controversial conversation among users is the extra charge that airlines generally make for carrying hand luggage, in light of this situation, a TikToker released an incredible airport hack to save some money.

In social networks

Within the social network TikTok, one of the best hacks with which you save money and avoid problems when traveling on airlines was released. The user @nolimitua, went viral within the platform by sharing a Turkish single with which it is possible to save space and money while generating some comfort when traveling.

Anya Iakovlieva is the name of the influencer, who shows a trick as simple as it is efficient, since everything is based on an everyday object such as a pillowcase, some ingenuity and a lot of security.

With this simple trick it would be possible to avoid the recurring annoyances due to extra charges, which it should be noted that they are considered as improper or fraudulent, since according to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office for the Consumer (Profeco), from its owner Ricardo Sheffield Padilla, announced that the Improper charging of hand luggage by airlines in Mexico would be regulated, since it was agreed that the basic rate does not include hand luggage, which I declare is illegal.

Ricardo Sheffield specified the following during an event: “For about 60 or 90 days, all airlines unilaterally and illegally decided that the basic rate does not include your hand luggage. When the law specifically indicates it, and we have judicial resolutions in process that support it like this, and that is how they interpret the law ”.

That is why tricks like this help consumers to obtain a more complete and satisfactory flight experience; However, it should be noted that it is not known whether in fact the hack shown has the indicated effectiveness, in addition to the implications that an action like this may generate in the consumer.

Before this trick, social networks have reacted and have been promulgated as one of the best tricks, due to its simplicity and supposedly subtle effectiveness, which is why various accounts and influencers have made comments or recorded their reactions live demonstrating the surprise of discover this trick.

Users of social networks have remained pending the conversation created, since they have shown their displeasure with this measure, since they point out it is an unjustified charge, which in most cases generates an unforeseen waste of money, for This constantly requires action to be taken and airlines are regulated fairly.

