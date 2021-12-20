The new «console» in which you will be able to enjoy Sonic the hedgehog It has a waiting list and is worth several thousand euros. Its manufacture is quite paradita with the issue of the semiconductor chip crisis and the company that produces it has not attended E3 this year 2021. If you want the console without extras and as standard, you will have to buy it in white and its price is approximately 46,990 euros. With this description, surely you are thinking that we are talking about a resale PlayStation 5, but the truth is that we are describing the Tesla Model 3, the most affordable vehicle there is to date from the Californian brand.
Sonic lands on Tesla’s vehicles
The classic of platforms, Sonic: The Hedgehog is going to get to Fun and Toybox, which is what Tesla’s infotainment system is called.
As long as we have the vehicle parked, we can access the mythical Sonic game, the original which was first released in 1991. The collaboration between SEGA and the Elon Musk vehicle brand was revealed this week. Both Japanese and Californians trust that both parties will benefit from the deal. Let us also remember that SEGA has not gone through good times, and it is that, in 2012, it closed its offices in many countries of the world, including Spain, due to its poor financial results.
The blue porcupine game is coming to all Tesla models that have been released, but a date on which the game will be available has not been announced. To play, it will only be necessary to connect any compatible controller through the car’s USB port. For our part, the news seems to us a complete success, and that is that the association seems round to us. Wasn’t Sonic the first hero to use Autopilot?
The news comes with Musk’s antics
Can you imagine Tesla going and launching a Press release saying that their vehicles will be able to enjoy Sonic the hedgehog? Us neither.
A news of this type can only be made known straight through Elon Musk. And that’s what happened. But the tycoon did not just publish a tweet and that’s it, but took the opportunity to make another of his own.
Last November, Elon musk got into a fight on Twitter when started criticizing Bernie Sanders, who had said publicly that they should tax millionaires for their unrealized earnings. Elon was not amused at all. He took the opportunity to abruptly sell Tesla shares to “pay taxes,” according to him, and made some somewhat unfortunate joke asking how is it that Sanders was still alive at his age.
Sonic, the Hedgehog, game coming to all Teslas!
– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2021
The day November 19th, Musk posted a sanders meme, a chop shabby in which he had disguised the US senator as Doctor Robotnik, that is to say, the antagonist of Sonic. The thing, obviously, has not stopped there. The hunk de Musk has used just that tweet to answer himself and announce that Sonic the hedgehog would reach the cars of your company. One more clown that has its nice touch, but one day, if it continues down this path, it will end up taking its toll.