Sonic lands on Tesla’s vehicles

The classic of platforms, Sonic: The Hedgehog is going to get to Fun and Toybox, which is what Tesla’s infotainment system is called.

As long as we have the vehicle parked, we can access the mythical Sonic game, the original which was first released in 1991. The collaboration between SEGA and the Elon Musk vehicle brand was revealed this week. Both Japanese and Californians trust that both parties will benefit from the deal. Let us also remember that SEGA has not gone through good times, and it is that, in 2012, it closed its offices in many countries of the world, including Spain, due to its poor financial results.

The blue porcupine game is coming to all Tesla models that have been released, but a date on which the game will be available has not been announced. To play, it will only be necessary to connect any compatible controller through the car’s USB port. For our part, the news seems to us a complete success, and that is that the association seems round to us. Wasn’t Sonic the first hero to use Autopilot?