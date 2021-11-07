During these last days we have seen Paula Echevarría in several events and, in all of them, she has opted to wear printed dresses of different styles, but that each of us liked more. Such is the way we have wanted collect the last three you have worn and that they are ideal for any situation, whether to go to work or to continue with a after work Of gray.





So, first of all we have this short dress in blue tones with a print paisley of the signature Capriche (149.90 euros) that has been totally sold out and that has been combined with white rubber boots with a track sole Stradivarius (45.99 euros).

Secondly, to go see the performance of El Circo de los Horrores, Paula Echevarría has opted for a super colorful dress from the new Desigual x María Escoté collection loaded with flowers and with a belt.





Its price is 149.95 euros.

Long floral dress DESIGNED BY MARIA NECKLACE





And, thirdly, we have this ideal Mandine Ba & Sh ethnic style model that we find in Cool the sack with a price of 320 euros,





On this occasion, Paula has combined it with brown boots of Uterqüe giving a spectacular result and worth taking good note of.

Photos | @pau_eche