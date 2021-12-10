The “Exclusive Edition” tag is not even painted: this new Xiaomi Mijia Washing and Drying Machine is the most advanced washing machine distributed by the brand to date. We have already spoken on more than one occasion about this washer and dryer combo, but this new version, now available for purchase by deposit, advances important improvements in both its design (very slim, 550 mm) as in its operability.

With a load of 10 kg, this gray chrome edition integrates both the washing and drying systems as well as the disinfection programs, automatic loading of detergent and fabric softener and adds important new features in the management from the Xiaomi Home app. Let’s get to know the new Xiaomi Mijia Washing and Drying Machine Exclusive Edition in depth.

Xiaomi Mijia Washing and Drying Machine Exclusive Edition





Your basket for detergent and fabric softener also has a sensor to diffuse through precise control the appropriate amount according to the wash program and the amount of laundry, avoiding accumulation, foaming and residues during the wash. In addition, this is a watertight container with storage for one month of use, for about 20 washes. The washing machine itself takes care of taking it as needed.

The company also boasts of its disinfection capacity, using a steam system and a door with antibacterial sealing that achieves an antibacterial rate of 99%.





The diffusion of micro-steam jets also avoid the odors of alcohol, tobacco and other strong odors impregnated in long garments such as coats. Xiaomi says that this is a guarantee not only for the health of baby clothes or stuffed toys, but also to avoid possible allergies.

The motor, as usual in the latest Xiaomi models, is a DD (direct transmission) with magnetic suspension.

Without belt or mechanical bearings, noise and vibrations are greatly reduced, in addition to extending the useful life of the drum. A drum that also opts for a less invasive system than rubber blades or paddles and uses a membrane with a shape specifically designed to take care of the garments and avoid excessive friction.





Between his 22 programs, configurable between them and programmable through Xiaomi Home, highlight the extra fast programs to have clothes washed and dried in 1 hour. There are programs to avoid ironing and two dedicated exclusively to professional silks and wool.

Said touch screen, inclined 32º to accommodate its reading, integrates 26 touch buttons in a huge full color display, with WiFi connection indicators and smart lock for minors.

Price and availability of the Xiaomi Mijia Washing and Drying Machine Exclusive Edition





Although the “pre-purchase” started on December 3 at 8:00 p.m., it will not be until the day after tomorrow, December 12, when the Xiaomi Mijia Washing and Drying Machine Exclusive Edition is officially launched for an official price of 3,499 yuan (487 euros), although it will be sold during the first week for an “early bird” price of only 2,999 yuan (417 euros).

The stores that will have units will be the usual ones: Xiaomi Mall, Xiaomi Youpin, JD.com and Tmall.

It is unknown if it will reach the global or European market at some point, although the latest conversations with Xiaomi Spain seem to indicate that yes, that the company is putting all its efforts in bringing your appliances to our territory.