The new Xiaomi Mijia Vacuum Flask mini has just been presented on Youpin and aspires to be the best thermos made by the brand: with a capacity 350ml and about 190g weight, this thermos can keep drinks at stable temperature for 6 hours.

Mijia Vacuum Flask mini, the best Xiaomi thermos

The science behind a thermos dates back to the late 19th century. “Thermos”, from the Greek for “heat”, was the name chosen for an innovation that soon left the laboratories to become a tool for transporting all kinds of beverages and keeping them hot —or cold—.





And to obtain their insulating capabilities, the water heaters turn to materials such as stainless steel. The Mijia Vacuum Flask mini uses a SAE 304 coating, the most common and stable stainless steel, thanks to its melting point and density.

Manufactured using a double layer of this material compatible with food contact, if you pour water at 95º the thermos can keep a hot drink over 58ºC after 6 hours or a cold drink at 12ºC after 6 hours.

On the other hand, the copper cladding reduces vacuum radiation and blocks both temperature conduction and convection, preventing liquids from dissipating their temperature.

Mijia Vacuum Flask mini price and availability





Now available to purchase through Youpin, its launch price is 49 yuan (just 7 euros to change), and it is available in four colors: black, white, pink and blue.

This is not the only thermos that we can find on Youpin; quite the contrary, there are options for all budgets.