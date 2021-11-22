The 50-inch is also available at its lowest price for 399 euros, with 4K resolution.

Internally, we find a quad-core MediaTek processor and 1.5 GB of RAM, which runs Android TV 9.0 quite smoothly. It has all the most important Smart TV applications on the market, and a minimalist and modern design. Its price is 189 euros.

Xiaomi ’s P1 TV range has everything you need in one Smart tv for a very affordable price. We have sizes from 32, 43, 50 and 55 inches , where today the 32-inch has reached its historic low price. This model has a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, DVB-T2 and DVB-S2 tuner.

Xiaomi QLED Smart TV Q1E 55

If we want to make the leap to QLED technology, Xiaomi currently sells two models with this technology in Spain: a 55-inch and a 75-inch one. The 55-inch is one of the best balanced that we can find, since its price is much lower; especially today, which is available at its lowest price since its launch a few weeks ago.

This model has a size of 55 inches, 4K resolution, Dolby Vision and HDR10 + playback, Android TV 10, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, speakers with a power of 30 W, 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory. A very complete TV for only 599 euros, being the cheapest we can buy with QLED technology and Android TV.

Samsung Neo QLED 4K 2021 65QN85A

Going to the high-end, today’s chollazos can be found with this Samsung Neo QLED model with Mini LED technology. It has a 65-inch size, Quantum HDR 1500, HDMI 2.1, true 120Hz panel, 100% DCI-P3 reproduction, 792 local dimming zones, and Tizen 6.0. Its price is 1,389 euros.

LG OLED OLED65C1-ALEXA 2021

LG OLED high-end TV at an almost unbeatable price. It has a size of 65 inches, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDMI 2.1, 120 Hz, and the latest version of webOS, with a redesigned interface. Its price is 1,549 euros, a new all-time low for this model.

