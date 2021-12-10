The Xiaomi Mi Smart Power Strip 2 is the most advanced strip produced by Xiaomi to date. First of all because of the flexibility it offers: if you usually travel a lot between countries, This power strip offers five universal power outlets, which do not require any type of adapter to connect devices according to the European, Indian, Chinese, English (UK) or American standard.

And secondly because this second model, a direct heir to the Power Strip with 3 sockets and 3 USB, is compatible with WiFi Mesh networks, connects via Bluetooth BLE Any connected device can be managed through Xiaomi Home, admitting voice commands and automatic shutdown to save energy.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Power Strip 2, a universal strip





Xiaomi is much more than a successful phone company. Among its hundreds of gadgets we find all kinds of tools to deal with a possible electrical blackout or for any type of contingency.

This power strip, for example, meets possible energy needs from anywhere in the world and from its application we can keep track of all the energy consumed.

Made in high strength ABS plastic and 1.8m long cable, this 264x42x27mm power strip has a maximum power of 2,500W, equivalent to 10 amps.

Although this model is free of USB ports, it does have protection with overprotection, a guarantee of about 5000 uses and its manufacture has a retardant, blocking the passage of energy from the maximum peak of 75ºC in temperature.





The best thing about this strip is that we can program the times of use and the application itself will tell us how much energy it has consumed and the number of connected products, representing in a graph the peaks of maximum spending. A very visual way of knowing where we are consuming more.





Now available for 22 euros on Aliexpress —although it can be obtained for less using coupons—, Its price in China is only 69 yuan, just over 9 euros at the exchange rate.

Although it is not yet available in our country, as it is a product with a clear international vocation and is compatible with the Home application, we may end up seeing it in the official Mi Stores and in the usual stores in Spain.