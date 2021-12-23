This Xbox recommends for Christmas

A couple of days ago, Nintendo shared a series of recommendations to prevent their servers from being saturated during Christmas. Now, Xbox has issued a similar statement, noting that, If you’re going to give a Series X | S as a gift, you’d better update it from now on.

Larry Hryb, director of programming for the Xbox Live network, pointed out that all those who intend to give away an Xbox Series X | S during these days, You’d better get the console out of the box, and update everything you need. In the same way, he mentioned that users do a similar process with all digital games they plan to buy. This was what he commented:

“If you’re giving someone a console as a gift for the holidays, take it out of the box, download and install the updates so they can play even faster. For Xbox One or Series X | S, and if they are @XboxGamePass Ultimate subscribers, they can also play games directly from the cloud BEFORE installing, saving time and storage space. Have fun faster than ever ”.

Bonus: For Xbox One, or Series X | S – and you are a @XboxGamePass Ultimate subscriber – you can also play games directly from the cloud BEFORE you install them – saving time and storage space. Get to fun faster than ever before. Details on this blog post https://t.co/f8lzxS4B0S – Larry Hryb ☁ (@majornelson) December 20, 2021

While Hyrb did not mention the reason behind these proposals, It is quite obvious that this would avoid saturation on the servers during December 24 and 25, when surely many people get their first Series X | S. In related topics, here you can check Nintendo’s recommendations in this regard.

Editor’s Note:

While Xbox recommendations are helpful, the magic of Christmas is opening the console for the first time, and if a child sees that their gift is already open, the Christmas feeling will go away a bit. Let’s just hope the servers can handle the huge flow of players these days.

Via: Larry Hryb