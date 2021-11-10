The long-awaited new OnePlus flagship is just around the corner and while we wait for its presentation, some designers have shown what the mobile will look like according to the first renders of the product.

On November 30, OnePlus is expected to present its new top-of-the-range smartphone, which will have to stick with the iPhone 13, Galaxy S22 and Xiaomi 11. Success is not guaranteed.

But the folks at OnePlus, famous for launching the first real FlagShip Killer, knows how to make terminals that are worthwhile, and the OnePlus 10 Pro promises to be one of those phones that when we go to renew a smartphone is on our list of candidates.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will look very different from its predecessor, the OnePlus 9 Pro, according to some published renderings thanks to the collaboration between Steve H.McFly and Zouton, two artists famous for getting their ideas quite right, which they based on early prototypes of the devices.

Sooo … I’m back from the Future again, this time with the very first and early look at the # OnePlus10Pro in form of stunning 5K renders! on behalf of @ZoutonUS -> https://t.co/OPSs1ray1P pic.twitter.com/A6h1EfT98a – Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) November 9, 2021

As we see in the images, its design shows a total of three sensors and an LED flash, all of this embedded within a module that reminds us of Galaxy S21 Ultra.

What is most striking, once we look closely, is that the OnePlus 10 Pro of these renders has fewer cameras than the OnePlus 9 Pro, which had a total of four sensors on the rear.

And although the room was a monochrome unit, this new OnePlus sticks to three sensors, so we would be facing a lowering of characteristics rare to see in a sector where once a line is crossed it is very difficult to take a step back.

Like many other Android flagships from 2022, this OnePlus 10 Pro will probably feature a Snapdragon 898, Qualcomm’s most powerful chip for next year.

Within the community, it is taken for granted that the phone will be announced on November 30 during the Snapdragon Tech Summit in 2021.