This summer Ubisoft surprised us with the Assassin’s Creed Infinity announcement, which will be completely different from what has been seen in recent years. Everything seems to indicate that Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be a massive online game with independent stories, where Ubisoft Quebec as development leader will be accompanied by Ubisoft Montreal. This new formula aims to exceed the expectations of fans who have been asking for a more cohesive approach, where different stories or games seem to make sense of each other.

Although, at the moment the French company has not revealed new details, but apparently a supposed Ubisoft worker would now have leaked a lots of new Assassin’s Creed Infinity details, via Reddit. He says that for obvious reasons, he has used a disposable account to avoid being recognized and fired from his job.

They would have revealed the first details of some of the independent stories of Assassin’s Creed Infinity

