The logo of The good end It is one of the best-known images in Mexico and one aspect that helps to understand its potential are the rules to follow, which at the end of the day determine the potential of this important date and that will help you to get out of doubts about what it would happen to your business in case you make use of this image without permission from its organizers.

And it is that it has become extremely common to find the famous logo in any type of business and advertisements, which apparently use it indiscriminately, so it becomes tremendously important to know the regulation that is followed, to achieve the best commercial results in these dates.

The steps to follow with the El Buen Fin logo

The El Buen Fin logo is a registered trademark and, as such, the conditions it imposes must be respected in order to use it.

The steps to follow are simple, first you must enter the El Buen Fin page and click on “Register your company” to enter data such as name, surname, telephone number, cell phone number, position, email and password.

“Only companies and commercial establishments registered on the official website www.elbuenfin.org can use the brand and logo of #ElBuenFin, alluding at all times that promotions and offers will be applicable exclusively within the period from 10 to 16 November 2021 ”, explains the platform.

As it is a registered trademark, the organizers of El Buen Fin explain that trademarks that make use of the trademark without authorization and are discovered will have to be sanctioned in proportion to the sanction committed and that goes from the use without registration of the logo of said event to misleading advertising or modification of said logo.

“The use of the #ElBuenFin brand and logo should not be modified in any way, since it is a trademark registered by the Ministry of Economy,” the platform warns.

Misleading advertising is considered to be that made by companies that, without being registered in #ElBuenFin, pretend to be registered, or make announcements that confuse the public, making them assume that they have a registration.

