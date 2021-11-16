OnePlus unveiled yesterday the special edition of Pac-Man of the OnePlus Nord 2 and the same day photos and leaks of the OnePlus 10 Pro came out, with a curious module for the cameras. The leaks do not stop, and today it is the turn of the OnePlus Nord N20, whose design and some specifications have just been leaked.

OnLeaks has created a new batch of its detailed renderings of the OnePlus N20, which reveals a bit of an iPhone look, with straight edges, keeping the minijack and with the cameras in the body of the terminal, without grouping into a module.

This would be the OnePlus Nord N20

So far, the OnePlus Nord series is divided into three segments: the OnePlus Nord as a premium mid-range, OnePlus Nord N10 as a mid-range, and OnePlus Nord N100 as an entry-level range. Following last year’s OnePlus Nord N10, hopefully the next release is on the way – the so-called OnePlus Nord N20.

It is the first leak of the terminal, but it comes quite complete. For starters, we have detailed renderings of what it looks like from all angles. Design changes radically compared to last year: where before there were curves, now there are right angles. Where before there was a module for cameras with small lenses, now there are two large lenses without a module.

According to OnLeaks, the screen would be AMOLED and 6.43-inch, this time incorporating the fingerprint reader under its surface. The front camera would be 16 megapixels and would be integrated once again into a hole in one of the corners.

With dimensions of 159.8 x 73.1 x 7.7 mm (9.6 counting the cameras), the terminal would be slightly smaller than its predecessor, whose measurements were 163 x 74.7 x 8.95 mm. It would be a 5G mobile again, this time with the new Snapdragon 695 on board.

Its cameras stand out especially, with lenses that are integrated into the body and now have much more prominence. Of course, it seems that the 8 megapixel wide angle will disappear, having instead a c48 megapixel triple camera, with two extra 2 megapixel sensors.

At the moment this is all we know about this terminal that does not yet have a launch date. What’s more, OnLeaks warns that it is possible that instead of the OnePlus Nord N20 be it the OnePlus Nord CE 2. We will have to wait to find out.

Via | 91Mobiles