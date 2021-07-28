Guardians of the Galaxy It will have its Christmas special and it will be announced how long it will last. Know all the details.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has great successes, and Guardians of the Galaxy is one of them. From its first installment, this team managed to conquer the public and led great adventures that completely surprised. While we wait for their third installment, these characters will have a Christmas special.

In back of Guardians of the Galaxy we can find the mind of James Gunn, who has given us great moments in each movie. The director will also be behind the third installment, which is expected to be brilliant and a lot of fun. Meanwhile, the filmmaker will work on the Christmas special that will be crazy and will have the essence of each character.

How long is the special going to last?

The Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas special will be a short film that will last approximately 40 minutes. Not a minor detail is that it will be established within the canon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe; therefore, it will be important to see this story before the premiere of the third installment, which will arrive on May 5, 2023.

“It’s within canon, it’s about the Guardians, you’re going to learn things you need to know before Volume 3. It’s great and I’m very happy!” James Gunn expressed about this 40-minute short, which will arrive for Christmas in 2021.

In this way, Guardians of the Galaxy will have a Christmas special, a third installment estimated for 2023 and also with an animated series entitled I Am Groot. Without a doubt, Marvel Studios will seek to give us great moments and adventures of this incredible team, which constantly makes the public laugh.

Regarding James Gunn, in addition to working for Marvel and its Universe, the filmmaker is about to release The Suicide Squad from the hand of Warner Bross and DC Comics. A film that will be much rougher than Guardians of the Galaxy.