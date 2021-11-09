The Zuckerberg ‘Metaverse’ was that idea portrayed to reality, but NVIDIA seems to have all the possible technologies to shape its virtual world. Omniverse Avatar comes with the intention of transferring business technologies to a virtual environment through the help of artificial intelligence and recommendation and simulation engines.

NVIDIA has announced various technologies on the occasion of GTC 2021, an event where the company usually shows all its advances in computing, services and others. Among the things he has shown we find Omniverse Avatar, a platform to generate immersive avatars powered by AI.

AI-powered avatar creation for multiple purposes

According to NVIDIA, the avatars created with this platform will be characters generated in 3D, with ray tracing, which “will be able to speak, converse on multiple topics and understand spoken intention naturally“. This opens the door for any industry to generate their personalized virtual assistant., and even port it to a supposed virtual world.

The event was presented by Jensen Huang himself, CEO of NVIDIA, who dedicated a few words to this technology:

“The dawn of virtual smart assistants has arrived. Omniverse Avatar combines foundational NVIDIA graphics, simulation technologies, and AI to create some of the most complex real-time applications ever created. Use scenarios in collaborative robots and virtual assistants are amazing and powerful. ”

One of the many technologies present in Omniverse Avatar is Riva, a software development kit that takes care of all the human interaction part in artificial intelligences. This software recognizes multiple languages, and can generate natural responses through advanced human understanding based on the NVIDIA Megatron 530B language model.

With NVIDIA Merlin, avatars will be able to acquire advanced recommendation engines to manage large amounts of data, and with NVIDIA Metropolis the avatar can be endowed with perception and computer vision skills.

Omniverse, the virtual environment from NVIDIA

This tool belongs to NVIDIA Omniverse, a virtual world simulation and collaboration platform for 3D workflows. This service has been in beta since December last year, almost a year before the official announcement of the ‘Metaverse’ and the name change from ‘Facebook’ to ‘Meta’. The intention is to give 3D designers the necessary tools to collaborate in this virtual environment through various applications and software.

According to NVIDIA, Omniverse has more than 70,000 users to its credit, and companies such as the BMW group, CannonDesign, Ericsson and others, have already used it.



Image: NVIDIA

Examples of the use of these technologies include Project Tokkio, where the creation of avatars is used to develop intelligences focused on customer service. The firm has also highlighted NVIDIA DRIVE Concierge, which uses these technologies to integrate intelligent services in vehicles. Or Project Maxine, which helps clients develop avatars for video conferencing.

It still seems that there is still enough time to see real situations materialize in which this type of technology is useful, but everything indicates that the migration to a supposed virtual world has only just begun.

Via | ZDNet

More information | NVIDIA