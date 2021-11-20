This will be Sabine Wren's actress in the Ahsoka series

For a few months there has been a rumor about the possibility that Sabine wren had his debut live-action in the series of Ahsoka Tano preparing Disney. Well, once again the rumors turned out to be true and we already know who will be the actress responsible for giving life to the character of Star Wars: Rebels.

According to information from Deadline, will be Natasha Liu Bordizzo who plays Sabine wren in the project. The previously mentioned portal states that the actress has already secured this role, and it is estimated that the production of the series will start in early 2022.

Ahsoka will be written by Dave Filoni, co-creator of Star Wars: Rebels and will obviously be available exclusively at Disney +. We do not know exactly when the project will arrive at the service of streamingBut if production will only start the following year, then it will most likely last until 2023.

Editor’s note: Well it seems that the series will be much more important than some perhaps believed. I say this because we will not only see Sabine Wren, but also because Hayden Christensen will return as Darth Vader, and who knows what other surprises Disney has in store for us.

Via: IGN