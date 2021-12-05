The Chapter 3 Fortnite is already a reality and, with it, also comes the biggest change in the history of the game of Epic games, the integration of the new physics engines of the Unreal Engine that have been long awaited.

New characters of the likes of Spider-man or the widely rumored Dwayne Johnson, better known as The rock, will be the protagonists of a new season that brings great news under its arm.

How was the final event of Fortnite Chapter 2

Yesterday Fortnite lived one of its most epic closures more for what it meant to shelve Chapter 2 than for what was experienced on the island. An event with great ideas but concise enough to leave us wanting more.

If you could not live it live, here is a cinematic video without comments in which to see from beginning to end what happened to the island in the fight against the Queen of the Cube and how that event now takes us to a new setting.

What awaits us in Fortnite Chapter 3

Below you have a video with all the news that awaits us in the Fortnite Chapter 3, from the possibility of swinging like Spider-Man to flee from our enemies to the use of a new ability that will allow us to slide at high speed down slopes.

Now it’s time to put all these novelties into practice – cutting down trees with the new physics promises to be crazy just as it was in Valheim – and see what pasta this is made of. Chapter 3. See you on the island!