The Christmas is falling and with it the endless Christmas lunches and dinners with family or friends in which the crockery plays a very important role, since it is the first impression that our guests will take and therefore our letter of introduction.

So yeah it’s time to invest in pretty tableware -not necessarily with Christmas motifs- with which dazzle our guests without even having to take food out of the kitchen. And today we have found in El Corte Inglés Super discounted a tableware from Vista Alegre really pretty and elegant, with a 70% discount for 400 euros 120 euros:





The crockery has 20 pieces, eighteen of which are plates: six flat, six for dessert and six deep. The other two remaining pieces that complete the dinnerware are two oval platters: one of 25 cm and another of 29 cm.

It is from the series Azure Lux, a collection that is inspired by Portuguese tiles, which stands out for its characteristic lapis lazuli. The star color of Mediterranean ceramics, which evokes our entire lifestyle.

A good idea to get a complete tableware proof of big meals or family Christmas dinners is buy two sets. With which we will get a large tableware (40 pieces), with enough size to celebrate any event without worrying about the number of guests per 240 euros (when at normal price it would have cost us 800 euros).

Vista Alegre 20-Piece Set

We have also found lowered this other tableware from Vista Alegre, a simple model in white with 20 pieces per 330 euros 100 euros:





