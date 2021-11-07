MIUI has all kinds of functionalities. Among them we find a great variety of gestures, allowing us to quickly and easily perform certain functions such as sort home screen icons instantly.

It is very common for the icons on the screen of our Xiaomi to get out of order. As well, simply shaking our smartphone we can achieve that these are perfectly adjusted in a square way.

How to order the icons of your Xiaomi just by shaking it

To order a home screen of your Xiaomi instantly, you will only have to access the settings of said screen, either by holding down a finger on a free zone or by pinching the screen itself, and then shake the terminal.

In this way, they will be arranged, automatically and in a grid, all the application icons you have on the selected home screen. A fairly simple shortcut to use but very useful to maintain a better order.

And remember, in addition to these tricks, There are others that will allow you to improve the fluidity and performance of your Xiaomi, making it offer a much faster response. In articles like this you will find several tricks.