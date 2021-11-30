Under the NexTool brand, Xiaomi has put a new tool for sale on its crowdfunding platform that has it all, from a dock to place our smartphone to a clip to remove the SIM and microSD card tray.

Per se, this new multipurpose tool has more than 10 different functions, which will allow us to streamline the process of certain daily tasks or even get us out of a hurry thanks to its multiple integrated tools.

The new multipurpose tool that Xiaomi sells has everything for you to want to buy it

In detail we are faced with a multifunctional tool of barely 75x20x19mm being closed. For its manufacture, Xiaomi’s partner, NexTool, has used stainless steel (30Cr13 and 20Cr13) and other materials such as ABS plastic.

But what is really interesting is found in the variety of its tools. In total there are more than 10: knife, rope cutter hook, heavy duty lever, bottle opener, smartphone holder, wire strippers, can opener, scissors, file, star screwdriver, flat screwdriver, box opener and SIM tray removal needle.

Best of all, its price. For just 10 euros we can buy this tool in AliExpress. What’s more, currently available in various colors: black, green, red, blue and khaki.