In the same year that Vodafone announced the closure of its own stores in Spain, other operators such as MásMóvil continue to reinforce their proposal at street level with special and secret rates that can only be contracted in its network of specialized distributors. After giving a boost to its offer of convergent rates with the More x Less mode, now it is the turn of the prepaid rates that are only updated on its physical channel.

20 GB and unlimited minutes for 10 euros per month

While in the web Official MásMóvil continues to maintain the same four alternatives present in terms of prepaid rates, users who go to any of the distributors authorized by the operator throughout the national territory, will have access to a special prepaid rate.

More specifically, those interested may contract a prepaid rate with 20 gigabytes and unlimited calls for 10 euros per month. A much more competitive offer than any of those available through its web channel. At the moment, the most complete rate that we can find on the web has 8 gigabytes to navigate and calls at 0 cents per minute for 15 euros per month. That is, we are talking about 12 gigs less not counting on unlimited minutes and 5 euros more expensive than that available in stores.