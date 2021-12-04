Within the world of mobile rates, some are secret and cannot be contracted through all the contracting channels available to an operator. MásMóvil surprises us with a secret rate that is only available in stores. Do you want to know what it is?
In the same year that Vodafone announced the closure of its own stores in Spain, other operators such as MásMóvil continue to reinforce their proposal at street level with special and secret rates that can only be contracted in its network of specialized distributors. After giving a boost to its offer of convergent rates with the More x Less mode, now it is the turn of the prepaid rates that are only updated on its physical channel.
20 GB and unlimited minutes for 10 euros per month
While in the web Official MásMóvil continues to maintain the same four alternatives present in terms of prepaid rates, users who go to any of the distributors authorized by the operator throughout the national territory, will have access to a special prepaid rate.
More specifically, those interested may contract a prepaid rate with 20 gigabytes and unlimited calls for 10 euros per month. A much more competitive offer than any of those available through its web channel. At the moment, the most complete rate that we can find on the web has 8 gigabytes to navigate and calls at 0 cents per minute for 15 euros per month. That is, we are talking about 12 gigs less not counting on unlimited minutes and 5 euros more expensive than that available in stores.
The MásMóvil prepaid rate that we can only find in stores is automatically renewed every 30 days, as long as a 10-euro balance is maintained on the card. Of course, it must be taken into account that, if the browsing data is exhausted and there is no internet expansion voucher, there will be a charge of 0.03 euros per MB consumed. To avoid this cost, it is always good to check consumption through the MásMóvil customer area.
MásMóvil bets on prepaid
That MásMóvil focuses on improving prepaid rate offers, even if only through stores, shows that these types of plans continue to be of interest to users.
This is also demonstrated by the new prepaid rate renewal system presented by Vodafone last November. This improvement was accompanied by a gift of a bonus of gigabytes to surf the Internet. Another case that stands out among the operators who have carried out modifications to your prepaid rates In recent months, it is Yoigo’s, which renewed its prepaid rates last October to compete face to face with the alternatives offered by Orange or Movistar. Another maneuver that shows that the tough competition between telephone operators in Spain does not rest.