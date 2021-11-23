Even if you are from team who loves to let his hair air dry (something that some studios and hairdressers even advise against), what is clear is that winter turn the dryer in a gadget practically essential in our bathroom. At least if we don’t want to catch the flu.

So you start using a better one invest in a quality model, which damages our hair as little as possible and leaves a shiny and beautiful finish. A while ago we saw the best valued Amazon but today taking advantage of the Black Friday offers, we have found Remigton’s Air 3D super lowered, by 149.99 euros 72.49 euros:





It is one of the brand’s latest launches, which highlights its three-dimensional air flow and optimized temperatures. Two characteristics that together achieve fast and brilliant results, depending on the brand.

But what undoubtedly characterizes this dryer is its ion release technology to fight frizz and shine hair. It has an engine 1,800W of power, which can be used in three temperatures (in addition to the cold mode) and two different speeds.

The key to a good result without damaging the hair, says the brand, is to use the highest temperatures to dry and style and finish setting the hairstyle with the lowest temperatures. Includes three accessories for drying:

1 narrow nozzle concentrator 7 mm

7 mm 1 quick dry concentrator

1 diffuser, to achieve volume in the hair and accentuate the curl

Remington Air 3D Hair Dryer – Ionic, 2 Concentrators, 1 Diffuser, 3D Airflow, 1800 W, Bronze – D7777 Read: Five shoes to wear with fuseau leggings and be on trend





