Beyond having a top-selling mid-range, Xiaomi also has several models classified as “entry-level”. Among these we find the Redmi 10, a terminal that stands out for its quality / price ratio.

For only 134 euros we can buy the Redmi 10 4GB / 64GB at Goboo, one of the last official Xiaomi distributors that ships from Spain and also offers us a two-year warranty. For this you will have to use the code «goboo995«.

Redmi 10, main features

The Redmi 10 is characterized by having a 6.5-inch LCD / IPS screen capable of 90Hz. It features AdaptiveSync, FHD + resolution, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 scratch protection.

In addition, the Redmi 10 is a very attractive terminal thanks to the performance of its MediaTek Helio G88, its large battery of 5,000mAh with fast charging of 18W and by having a main camera of 50MP accompanied by an 8MP wide angle.

Beyond that, the Redmi 10 is the most complete. Among its main characteristics we find NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, infrared IR sensor, dual stereo speaker, side fingerprint reader and a 3.5mm audio jack port.