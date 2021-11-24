Sometimes playing on mobile sucks. No game has the same input system, the virtual buttons on your phone never work the way they should, and the physical size of the phone makes your hands cramp easily after prolonged use. You can connect an Xbox controller via Bluetooth and attach your phone with a special clip, but those controllers take up a lot of space in a bag and never fit in your pocket. Razer has the solution with the best controller to play with your mobile, which it can be yours for only 55 euros, this Black Friday, it’s about Razer Kishi Android controller.

This remote couldn’t be easier to use. Two tabs on the back release the locking mechanism that connects the left and right sides, allowing you to wrap Kishi around your phone. The right side of the controller has the USB-C port right in the center, making it easy to connect the phone. The flat section connecting the two halves has a elastic qualitySo you can add any mobile from the smallest Pixel 4 to the Galaxy S21 Ultra and have the same basic experience once the other side is connected. No special cases or adapters required strangers. There’s even a USB-C input port on the bottom of the controller so you can charge your phone while you play.

Last updated on 2021-09-06. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Once you have your controller connected to your mobile, Kishi elevates your gaming experience in a way that nothing else available today can. East it’s a complete Xbox controller around you smartphone, which works instantly with everything and without problems.

Functionality is essential, but Kishi is also super comfortable. The buttons for this are laid out like an Xbox controller. The D-pad feels different from buttons Start and Select, which in turn feel different from action buttons.

When you are done using Kishi, it is very easy to put away. The two halves connect and snap into place, making the Kishi much smaller and flatter than the average Xbox controller. Technically fits in front pocket of any pants, so you can take it with you wherever you want.

The Razer Kishi was an innovator when it launched, but since then, it has received some serious competition across the board. However, we currently recommend it over many others for its price.

If you play on your phone in landscape mode and you don’t have a Razer Kishi, what do you expect? This is a revelation after many other companies have tried something similar but have not hit the mark. The best thing is that this remote to play on your mobile is in a spectacular offer of 55 euros; don’t wait any longer. You will make an investment.

