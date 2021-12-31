In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The very high price of electricity forces us to observe with a magnifying glass the consumption of electrical appliances. And since we put them at night, they don’t make noise …

If you washing machine sounds like a submachine gun when centrifuged, or has a high electrical consumption, it is time to change it for a quiet, low-consumption model.

The programmable energy saving washing machine Infiniton WM-DG9IN has a discount of 80 euros. It only costs 325.99 euros.

It should be borne in mind that they do not bring it home because of the covid, but yes they pick up the old washing machine for free, if we wish.

Infiniton WM-DG9IN energy saving programmable washing machine for only € 325.99

The washing machine is front loading. It is made of stainless steel and has a total capacity of 9 kg, with a maximum spin speed of 1400 rpm.

Its main technical characteristic is that It has an Inverter motor that extends the life of the washing machine, and it is quieter. Only emits 62 dB noise during washing, so it can be used perfectly at night, which is when the light is cheapest.

And since it is programmable, you can program it to turn on by itself at 4 in the morning, for example, without having to be awake.



Another important factor is that has an A +++ energy rating, so it is energy efficient. A key help to reduce the electricity bill.

Its also worth mentioning welding drum, one-piece soldier. It is 35% stronger than a rivet drum.

It is also made of antibacterial stainless steel.

The measurements of the washing machine are 85 x 59.5 x 57 cm, in case you need to check if it fits in your bathroom or kitchen.

