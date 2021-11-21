Apple Watch alerted user to emergency surgery!

Recognition of the impact on health and life of users of Apple Watch functions has long since ceased to be a surprise. These are even more and more common situations. Thanks to this, a nurse from Missouri in the United States has been one of the most recent favored to share the testimony of its use with this device, to which she literally attributes the feat of saving her life.

As published from 9to5mac, a patient in the United States, called Patti sohn, has shared the story about how the Apple Watch gave him clues about a heart condition that eventually required a pacemaker to regulate his heartbeat.

An Apple Watch notification ends in open-heart surgery

As Sohn shared with a local media outlet, Apple Watch notified you that your heart rate had dropped below 40 beats per minute twice. After receiving the alert, the woman visited the hospital, where her doctor decided that her heart needed a pacemaker to regulate her heart rate.

After the successful diagnosis of the Apple Watch and the action of the medical team, Sohn was subjected to an intervention from which she has recovered successfully, and for that reason he has not hesitated to share his testimony, about the usefulness of the device that he received for some time as a Mother’s Day gift:

“I know this is not a medical device, but I really think it saved my life by alerting me to my heart rate because I would not have gone to the hospital.”

As Sohn thousands of people thank the Apple Watch for its timely action by send notifications about certain changes in health, which in most cases go unnoticed, with serious health consequences.

