Automotive companies around the world are in a race against time for electrical supremacy. Tesla has the upper hand but the competition grows day by day.

As we told you yesterday, Elon Musk’s company is in luck because this 2021 broke all its production records with almost a million Tesla built and sold.

No company had so far sold a million electric cars in just one year. But that doesn’t mean they are alone in the electrification race.

Mercedes-Benz, a brand internationally recognized for making cars of the highest quality and with a very good reputation, is one of the companies that is striving to create an electric car that beats the most luxurious Teslas. Both in autonomy and in quality.

And the answer to this need is the Mercedes Vision EQXX, an elegant five-door sedan with 1,000 km of autonomy. To do this, Mercedes has cut weight, reduced aerodynamic resistance and added energy-efficient technologies.

This car at the moment It is a prototype and has not reached its full potential, but at the moment and, according to the tests, it is the leader in autonomy in the real world, with a range of 679 km.

The Vision EQXX project is a natural progression within the brand building on the successes of the EQS to create a new generation electric sedan that is truly roadworthy for many miles.

Mercedes-Benz says its Vision EQXX is the most efficient company car ever built, with an energy consumption of less than 10 kWh per 100 kilometers.

The ambitious work began at the heart of the electric vehicle, where the company’s chemists used Formula 1 technology to pack nearly 100 kilowatt-hours of capacity into a battery with 50% less volume and 30% less weight than the 108 kWh package that powers the EQS.

The battery design uses high silicon anodes and optimized cell and component packaging to reduce weight.

The weight-saving formula even includes components made from a carbon fiber-reinforced sugarcane-based compound. The battery represents approximately 495 kg of the Vision EQXX’s 1,750 kg gross weight.

As for the solar roof, it houses 117 cells strategically distributed. Incorporated in collaboration with the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE, solar cells add approximately 25 km of autonomy over the course of a single day in ideal weather conditions.

They do not directly charge the powertrain battery, instead they send the energy to a small auxiliary LiFePO4 battery in charge of operating the air conditioning fan, the infotainment system, the lights and other secondary electrical equipment.

Mercedes is also working on a solar charging system capable of powering the high-voltage primary battery, but that has yet to be brought into a prototype.