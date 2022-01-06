In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

You don’t need to spend a lot of money to buy a laptop that covers all your teleworking or study needs. This model has a 35% discount.

Office or educational applications, web pages, social networks, mail, video calls, watch videos or series, simple games … Everything that is asked of an entry laptop for very little money.

Take the Teclast F7 Plus 2 laptop with 8GB RAM and Windows 10 installed for only 264 euros on AliExpress. They ship from France, with guaranteed delivery in 3 days. You also have it on Amazon, but more expensive, it costs 339 euros using a 40 euro coupon.

It is a laptop that has a very important feature, which sometimes goes unnoticed: keyboard has large 21mm keys, Y 6mm key spacing. This allows you to type very comfortably, and faster, almost like a desktop keyboard.

The trackpad is also large, 12.5 x 7.8 cm.

Dispose of a 14.1-inch IPS screen with 1080p resolution. Use the processor Intel Celeron N4120 4-core, with 8 GB of RAM and a fast 256 GB SSD. The graphics chip is the Intel UHD 600.

It also integrates a 1 Mpx camera on the screen to make video calls, streaming, or play online.

It has connection Dual band ac WiFI, Bluetooth 4.2, and WLAN card. With mini-HDMI video output to connect to a TV or monitor.



Other important hardware are the standard USB Type-C and USB connectors, card reader, and headphone jack.

It measures 32.10 x 22 x 2.1 cm, and weighs 1.3 kilograms. As we have commented, it includes Windows 10, so you will save buying it.

The battery reaches 38,000 mAh, and hold all day.

