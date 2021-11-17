In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you need to generate your own electricity, the cheapest way is with solar panels. This kit includes everything, even a battery, so you can use it in a caravan or even at home.

Generating your own electricity is relatively simple, nowadays you can find ways to do it with solar panels and with small windmills if you have enough land to install one. But without a doubt, solar panels are the most widely used system.

If you are looking to have your own electricity without having to use the electricity grid on duty, this kit of solar panels and battery has everything you need to generate up to 2,000kWh per day for 999 euros.

ECO-WORTHY Battery and Solar Panel Kit at Amazon

This kit is specially designed to be used in places like motorhomes, but also in homes that can install the 4 solar panels that it includes.

It generates, in perfect conditions with direct sunlight, up to 2,000kWh. So on cloudy days, in autumn or winter the figure will be lower.

It has 4 solar panels of 120W, controlled 30 A, 2 lithium batteries of 50 Ah and a 1,500W 24V inverter. Therefore it is perfect to connect it to a circuit where you use products that consume little energy or that are very efficient in their consumption.

To give you an idea, the average consumption in a home is about 3,500kWh per year, with appliances that consume the most energy.

The refrigerator is one of the appliances that you are always consuming, and sometimes too much. You can try to reduce the consumption they make and, consequently, also the economic cost they entail. Read: How to Enter Twoo without Account or Registration to Meet People | Usage Guide

For items like lights, heaters, heating or cooling, these solar panels can be a good investment.

It is not the kit to definitively become independent from the electrical companies, if not a way to save money on energy in motorhomes or vans, but if you use it in a home, installed on a roof, it can generate enough energy for a large part of your energy consumption.

You can get it on Amazon for 999.99 euros and has free shipping.