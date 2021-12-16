The truth is that between gameplays, trailers and other images, we have seen a lot of Horizon Forbidden West. From Guerrilla Games they have wanted to offer us the advances in each aspect of the work, detailing elements such as the settings, the enemies or Aloy herself.

However, everything shared so far belonged to the PS5 version. Sony’s next-generation console will not be the only one enjoying the Forbidden West, as on PS4 we will also have the opportunity to play. Therefore, the study has shared which are the first images of the work in the already old generation.













From the developer itself they indicate that “the game looks and plays too – awesome on PlayStation 4!“, alleviating possible doubts about the performance of Horizon Forbidden West. The truth is that it will be the last Sony game that will have a double free version, or what is the same, if we buy the PS4 version we will have free access to the PS5.

Horizon Forbidden West is planning its launch for next February 18, 2022. Tribes and their routines are also part of an ecosystem that has many layers to discover.