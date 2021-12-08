This is what The Legend of Zelda would look like in Unreal Engine 5

For years, fans have dreamed of owning a new game of The legend of zelda with graphics as incredible as its gameplay. Breath of the Wild has been the closest we have ever been to this fantasy, but with the arrival of Unreal Engine 5, different projects made by the community have already started to appear that show us the potential of this graphic engine. Well, the most recent of them has left us speechless and you can see it here.

Via his channel Youtube, the user RwanLink showed us a video of TLOZ created in Unreal Engine 5, where we can see the iconic Kakariko Village rendering with this new technology. Here below you can see their impressive results:

This would not be the first time we had a similar project, as previously, another content creator also showed us what a game of TLOZ running on this graphics engine. Maybe Nintendo should I start taking notes?

Editor’s note: As much as I would love to have a game of that style, TLOZ titles have never necessarily stood out for their graphics. We saw BOTW do some amazing things on the Switch, and it’s just a matter of Nintendo managing to implement the right graphics style for these games. We will see how the franchise evolves in the future.

Via: Youtube