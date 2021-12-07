Panasonic continues to expand the usability of its smart TVs adding direct access to more and more streaming video on demand services.

If a few months ago it was Disney + the one that landed in the manufacturer’s smart TVNow, another of the greats in the sector, such as Apple TV +, does the same, the service with which Apple is gradually entering this competitive market.

As pointed out by Panasonic itself, the Apple TV + streaming service is now available on Panasonic 4K TVs starting at EZ and EX series that have the latest updated version of the operating system My Home Screen manufacturer.

Users will be able to download starting today this application in the app store from the main menu of the television, being able to access the contents of Apple TV + as long as they have a subscription to the service, for which we will have to pay the 4.99 euros per month that it costs.





If we are already subscribed and after downloading and installing the application on the TV we will be able to access without restrictions and with the highest image and sound quality offered by Apple TV + to series and films such as “Ted Lasso”, “The Morning Show”, “Finch”, “The Shrink Next Door”, “Foundation” or “Invasion”.

Apple TV + on Panasonic TVs – Compatible Models

As we mentioned at the beginning, the series of compatible televisions will initially be the EZ and EX. Thus, in the OLED sector we will have models with code EZ, FZ, GZ, HZ and JZ while in the LED ranges there will be televisions EX8, EX9, FX8, FX9, GX8, GX9, HX9 and JX9.

